Home News In 2022, Henan’s total economic output is expected to exceed 6 trillion yuan, and the growth rate of major indicators will be higher than that of the whole country-Henan-中工网
China Industry Network News On January 3, the Information Office of the Henan Provincial Government held a press conference on “Henan Province Vigorously Boosts Market Confidence and Promotes Economic Stability and Improvement”. It is expected that the total economic output will jump to a new level of 6 trillion yuan, and the growth rate of major indicators will be higher than that of the whole country, and the ranking will move forward significantly.

It is understood that the GDP of Henan Province in the first three quarters of 2022 will increase by 3.7% year-on-year, which is 0.7 percentage points higher than that of the whole country. expected.

According to Sun Shougang, member of the Standing Committee of the Henan Provincial Party Committee and executive vice governor, since 2022, Henan has implemented the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, and has stabilized the goal of “a major economic province that must be bravely shoulder the burden”. political responsibility. In the face of the impact of the epidemic, Henan has continuously enriched and improved the policy reserve toolbox, and has successively formulated a series of emergency policy measures such as “1+3” to benefit enterprises, 160 measures to stabilize the economic market, and 76 measures to stabilize the economy. Precise research and judgment, decisive action, and timely response to key nodes of pressure and important periods that require additional efforts have provided strong support for responding to unexpected shocks and firmly supporting the economic market.

In 2023, Henan will focus on the six aspects of “health protection, stable growth, stable employment, stable prices, and risk prevention”. We will develop confidence, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, and maintain a strong momentum of rapid recovery. (Ge Huijun)

