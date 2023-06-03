In 2022, the ecological environment quality of Yunnan Province will be steadily improved

Xinhuanet, Kunming, June 3 (Zhao Pufan and Zhang Marui) According to a press conference held by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Ecology and Environment on the 2nd, the quality of the ecological environment in Yunnan Province will steadily improve in 2022.

According to reports, in 2022, the overall ambient air quality in Yunnan Province will remain good. The ratio of good days in 16 state (city) government locations was 99.7%, ranking among the top in the country, an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared with the previous year. The water quality rate of the monitoring sections of major rivers reached 90.5%, an increase of 2.8 percentage points over 2021; the water quality compliance rate of the main outbound and cross-border river sections was 100%; the water quality rate of lakes and reservoirs was 86.7%.

Statistics show that Yunnan Province has established a total of 362 nature reserves, of which 166 are nature reserves, accounting for 45.73% of the total number of nature reserves in the province, effectively protecting 90% of the province’s main ecosystems and major natural relics. The protection rate of wild animal and plant species is 83%.

In terms of urban acoustic environment quality, compared with 2021, the road traffic acoustic environment quality and regional acoustic environment quality of 16 states (cities) remained basically stable, and the total compliance rate of various functional areas of urban functional area acoustic environment was 94.1%. The quality of the regional acoustic environment has declined slightly.

In terms of radiation environment quality, the comprehensive electric field intensity of 158 electromagnetic radiation environmental quality monitoring points in Yunnan Province is lower than the public exposure control limit specified in the “Electromagnetic Environment Control Limits” (GB8702-2014), and the radiation environment quality is generally good, maintaining a relatively high level. Stable with no abnormal changes. (over)