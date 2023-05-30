In 2022, the quality of my country’s ecological environment “transcript” will continue to improve – Teller Report

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment today (May 29) released the “2022 China Ecological Environment Status Bulletin”. The communiqué shows that the quality of the national ecological environment will continue to improve in 2022. In terms of ambient air quality, the concentration of fine particulate matter in 339 cities at the prefecture level and above is 29 micrograms per cubic meter, a decrease of 3.3% from 2021. The proportion of national surface water sections with Grade I-III water quality is 87.9%, an increase of 3 percentage points from 2021 and 4.1 percentage points better than the annual target.

my country’s ecological environment is stable and the foundation is not yet solid

At today’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment press conference, the relevant person in charge stated that the national ecological environment quality will continue to improve in 2022, but the foundation for improvement is not yet solid, and the difficulty of continuous improvement has increased significantly. The quality of the ecological environment has changed from quantitative to qualitative. The inflection point has not yet occurred.

In 2022, the average concentration of PM2.5 in Beijing will drop to 30 micrograms per cubic meter, which has achieved “ten consecutive drops” and reached the second-level air quality standard for two consecutive years. The mainstream of the Yangtze River has reached Grade II water quality for three consecutive years, and the mainstream of the Yellow River has reached Grade II water quality for the first time. At the same time, the monitoring also found that the foundation for a stable and sound ecological environment is not yet solid, mainly manifested in the “three highlights”.

Jiang Huohua, deputy director of the Department of Ecological Environment Monitoring, Ministry of Ecology and Environment：First, the problem of PM2.5 in some areas is still prominent at certain time periods. In 2022, the average concentration of PM2.5 in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the surrounding areas and the Fenwei Plain will exceed the standard by 25.7% and 31.4%, respectively. Polluted weather processes still occur from time to time. Second, the problem of unbalanced and uncoordinated water ecological environment is still prominent, especially the problem of pollution during the flood season in some areas. The concentration of main pollutants such as ammonia nitrogen and total phosphorus during rainfall is almost below category V, and it is relatively difficult to fundamentally eliminate black and odorous water bodies. The cyanobacteria blooms in some key lakes are still in a high-incidence situation, the total nitrogen concentration in river sections entering the sea has increased by 8.9% year-on-year, and the pollution of some coastal waters still exists. Third, the problem of ecological damage in some areas is still relatively prominent, and the general trend of biodiversity decline has not been effectively curbed.

A total of 12 sand and dust weather processes occurred in the first 4 months of this year

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment also introduced that this year’s dust weather in my country is strong, wide-ranging, long-lasting, and generally heavy. The source of dust is mainly the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia and the sand source in Northwest my country.

From January to April this year, a total of 12 dust weather processes occurred across the country, of which 6 were concentrated in April. From January to April, 267 cities in 27 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities) across the country had a total of 4,892 days of sand and dust days, which was the most in the same period in the past five years. The source of sand and dust affecting northern my country is mainly the Gobi Desert in southern Mongolia. area and sand sources in Northwest my country.

Jiang Huohua, deputy director of the Department of Ecological Environment Monitoring, Ministry of Ecology and Environment：Judging from the situation in Beijing, the two strong dust storms in March both originated in southern Mongolia. During the severe sandstorm weather from March 19 to 23, the 10-hour peak concentration of PM in Beijing was 1667 μg/m3. According to experts’ analysis, Mongolia’s contribution to Beijing’s dust concentration is estimated to reach 70%, and its contribution to the dust concentration in Northeast China and other regions in the central and eastern regions of our country is also estimated to reach 50%.

my country’s marine ecological environment will be stable and improving in 2022

Today’s press conference also released the “2022 my country Marine Ecological Environment Status Bulletin”.

The sea water quality in coastal waters across the country maintained an overall improvement trend, with 81.9% of the first and second grades having good water quality, a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percentage points; the proportion of inferior fourth grade water quality was 8.9%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.7 percentage points.

Among the 24 typical marine ecosystems monitored, 7 are in a healthy state, 17 are in a sub-healthy state, and none are in an unhealthy state.

The ecological status of national nature reserves is generally stable. Spotted seals in Dalian, Liaoning, Xuwen coral reefs in Guangdong, dugongs in Hepu, Guangxi, and Beilun River Estuary National Nature Reserves in Guangxi have an ecological environment grade of I, and the overall condition is good; Yellow River Delta in Shandong, Yancheng Wetland Rare Birds in Jiangsu, and Shankou Mangrove Ecological National Nature Reserve in Guangxi The eco-environmental status of the reserve is grade II, and the overall status is average.

The water quality of the state-controlled sections of rivers entering the sea is generally good, but the phenomenon of excessive discharge of pollution sources directly discharged into the sea still exists.

Among the 32 bathing beaches monitored, the water quality levels of 25 bathing beaches were excellent or good during the monitoring period, and the environmental quality of important fishery waters was generally good.

The area of ​​first-class and second-class counties in the country’s ecological environment quality accounts for nearly 60%

At today’s press conference, the person in charge announced the National Ecological Quality Index for 2022, and the counties with Grade I and Grade II accounted for nearly 60% of the country’s ecological environment quality.

The monitoring results show that the national ecological quality index will be 59.6 in 2022, which is a good level.

Among them, the counties of the first category of ecological quality are mainly distributed in areas dominated by forest ecosystems such as the Greater and Lesser Khingan Mountains in the northeast, Changbai Mountains, and Qinling Mountains; the counties of the second category are mainly distributed in forests such as the Sanjiang Plain, the Inner Mongolia Plateau, the Pearl River Delta, and the plains of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River. , Grassland and farmland transition zones. The area of ​​these two types of counties accounted for 59.3%. The three types of counties are mainly distributed in the North China Plain, the central part of the Northeast Plain and other areas dominated by deserts, grasslands or farmland. The fourth and fifth types of counties are mainly distributed in the north-central Xinjiang and western Gansu.

