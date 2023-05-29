In 2022, the quality of the national ecological environment will continue to improve

CCTV News: The Ministry of Ecology and Environment today (May 29) released the “2022 China Ecological Environment Status Bulletin”. The communiqué shows that the quality of the national ecological environment will continue to improve in 2022.

In terms of ambient air quality, the concentration of fine particulate matter in 339 cities at the prefecture level and above was 29 micrograms per cubic meter, a decrease of 3.3% from 2021 and better than the annual target of 4.6 micrograms per cubic meter. The proportion of national surface water sections with Grade I-II water quality is 87.9%, an increase of 3 percentage points from 2021 and 4.1 percentage points better than the annual target.

The proportion of areas with good water quality in coastal waters will be 81.9%, an increase of 0.6 percentage points from 2021. The area of ​​counties with first-class or second-class ecological quality in the country accounted for 59.3% of the land area of ​​the country.

Editor: Shu Mengqing