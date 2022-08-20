Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 19 (Reporters Dong Ruifeng and Gu Tiancheng) August 19 this year is the fifth “Chinese Doctor’s Day”. The National Health Commission held a meeting with Chinese and foreign journalists on the 19th. Representatives of the “Most Beautiful Doctors” in 2022 attended to share their medical experience and experience.

Ding Renyu, Deputy Director and Chief Physician of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, The First Affiliated Hospital of China Medical University, Ma Wenyi, President and Chief Physician of Zeku County People’s Hospital of Huangnan Prefecture, Qinghai Province, Hu Minhua, Director and Chief Nurse of the AIDS Treatment Center of the Ninth Hospital of Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province 4 individual representatives and 1 team including Lu Jinxing, Dean of the Eye and Ear Nose and Throat Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University and Chief Physician of the Department of Ophthalmology, Representative of the National Epidemic Expert Team to Fight the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, Secretary of the Party Committee and Researcher of the Institute of Infectious Diseases of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention Representatives shared some touching stories and profound experiences on the way to medicine.

Previously, the Central Propaganda Department and the National Health and Health Commission publicly released the advanced deeds of “the most beautiful doctor” in 2022 to the whole society. Ding Renyu, Ma Wenyi, Xu Runsan, Sun Ning, Zhang Jing, Zhou Xingtao, Hu Minhua, Gao Qi, Guan Xiangdong, Pan Feng and other 10 individuals and the national epidemiological expert team against the new crown pneumonia epidemic were honorably selected.

Among these “most beautiful doctors”, some have dedicated their lives to the cause of traditional Chinese medicine; some have gone on several expeditions and fought on the front line of the fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic; some have devoted themselves to research and made important contributions to the elimination of malaria; Some of them are silent, and they have lit up the hearts of patients for decades; some have taken root in the frontiers and protected the health of the people in the plateau villages; some have stimulated their youth and demonstrated the responsibility of young doctors in the pursuit of their dreams. …

Hu Qiangqiang, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Publicity Department, said that the “most beautiful doctor” is the epitome of nearly 14 million medical and health workers in my country, and is also an ordinary hero who wholeheartedly protects the health of the people. He hopes that the whole society will continue to care for and care for medical staff. , and jointly create a good atmosphere of respect for medical care and health care.