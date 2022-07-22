On the 21st, the reporter learned from the Shanghai Education Examination Institute that the results of the unified cultural examination for the enrollment of ordinary colleges and universities in Shanghai in 2022 will be announced soon. Candidates are requested to note the following schedule:

1. Online score query

From 18:00 on July 23 (Saturday) to 12:00 on August 1 (Monday), candidates can log in to the “Shanghai Recruitment Hotline” website (www.shmeea.edu.cn) of the Shanghai Institute of Educational Examinations to “check results” Column or “All-in-One Office” PC terminal (zwdt.sh.gov.cn), “Suizhuan” mobile terminal, enter your 9-digit college entrance examination admission ticket number and password (the last six digits of the candidate’s ID card without letters) to query Unified cultural test scores.

The subject scores available online are Chinese, mathematics, foreign language (in July) and additional points.

2. Sending of score notices

From July 24th (Sunday), the candidates’ result notices will be delivered to the candidates’ homes by the Shanghai Branch of China Post Express and Logistics Co., Ltd. (EMS) according to the Shanghai correspondence address filled in the candidates’ college entrance examination registration forms.

The candidate’s score notice provides the following contents: the subject scores of Chinese, mathematics, and foreign language (January and July); the three grades and corresponding scores of the candidates’ selected examinations; the total score and additional score.

Candidates can check the delivery status of the score notice through the official website of China Post Express Logistics (www.ems.com.cn) after 8:00 a.m. on July 24 (the specific operation method is as follows: click to enter the college entrance examination score notice interface for query, Enter your admission ticket number and relevant verification code, you can search for the email number and email delivery status of the test taker’s score notification). Candidates who have not received the score notice after the second delivery can call the inquiry phone: 021-52609738 (inquiry time: 8:30-17:00 every day from July 24th to 25th). After 12:00 noon on July 28, all the college entrance examination transcripts that have not been submitted properly will be returned to the Shanghai Institute of Educational Examinations (address: No. 465, Minxing Road, Yangpu District).

3. Score review

If candidates have any questions about their scores, they can log on to the “Shanghai Recruitment Hotline” website (www.shmeea.edu.cn) of the Shanghai Institute of Education and Examinations from 9:00 to 16:00 on July 24 (Sunday) to “Check Results” Column application score review. The subjects for grade review are Chinese, mathematics and foreign language (July). The specific operation methods are as follows:

1. Candidates use their 9-digit college entrance examination admission ticket number as the user name to log in to the score review system. The initial password consists of the last six digits of the candidate’s ID number without letters. The password can be changed after login.

2. After logging in, you need to follow the system prompts and fill in the scores of some of the subjects prompted to verify your identity.

3. After the identity verification is passed, select the subjects for review on the application page and click “Submit Application”. If you see a red font indicating “Submission Successful”, it means that the application is complete. To exit, please click the “Exit System” button.

4. If candidates need to modify the selected information, they can log in to the system again to modify the subjects within the time period when the online application is opened. The subjects for review are subject to the final application subjects submitted by candidates online within the specified time.

5. After completing the online application, candidates should log out of the system and log in again to check the review subjects that they have applied for.

6. From 12:00 on July 25th, candidates can log in to the “Shanghai Recruitment Hotline” website (www.shmeea.edu.cn) to check the results of the score review. The deadline for query results is 12:00 on August 1.

7. The score review only checks whether the name of the answer sheet and the admission ticket number correspond to the candidates themselves, whether there are any missed assessments or missing readings in the test papers, whether the scores of the sub-questions are omitted (registered), and whether the scores of each sub-question are combined with the scores provided to the candidates. Consistent grades, etc.; no re-evaluation of the answer sheet. The review results will only provide candidates with the total marks for the subjects reviewed. Answer sheets may not be consulted.

(Headquarters CCTV reporter Wang Dianjia)