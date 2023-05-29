In 2022, the state of my country’s marine ecological environment is stable and improving. The overall quality of seawater environment remains stable – Xinhua English.news.cn

In 2022, my country’s marine ecological environment will be stable and improving. The overall quality of seawater environment will remain stable.
CCTV News: Today (May 29) the Ministry of Ecology and Environment held a press conference, and at the same time released the “2022 China Marine Ecological Environment Status Bulletin”. The communique shows that in 2022, my country’s marine ecological environment will be stable and improving, and the overall quality of the seawater environment will remain stable.
The sea water quality in the coastal waters of the country maintained an overall improvement trend. The proportion of good water quality of Class I and II was 81.9%, a year-on-year increase of 0.6 percentage points; the proportion of water quality of inferior Class IV was 8.9%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.7 percentage points.
Among the 24 typical marine ecosystems monitored, 7 are in a healthy state, 17 are in a sub-healthy state, and none are in an unhealthy state.
The ecological status of national nature reserves is generally stable. Spotted seals in Dalian, Liaoning, Xuwen coral reefs in Guangdong, dugongs in Hepu, Guangxi, and Beilun River Estuary National Nature Reserves in Guangxi have an ecological environment grade of I, and the overall condition is good; Yellow River Delta in Shandong, Yancheng Wetland Rare Birds in Jiangsu, and Shankou Mangrove Ecological National Nature Reserve in Guangxi The eco-environmental status of the reserve is grade II, and the overall status is average.
The water quality of the state-controlled sections of rivers entering the sea is generally good, but the phenomenon of excessive discharge of pollution sources directly discharged into the sea still exists.
Among the 32 bathing beaches monitored, the water quality levels of 25 bathing beaches were excellent or good during the monitoring period, and the environmental quality of important fishery waters was generally good.
