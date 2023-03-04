In 2022 violence increased in Colombia; According to the annual report presented by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, at least 92 massacres were verified in the country and 116 human rights defenders were assassinated.

The representative of that office in Colombia, Juliette De Rivero, said this Friday at a press conference in Bogotá that in the 92 massacres verified so far, 321 people have been killed.

“The situation continues to be very serious in the territories,” lamented De Rivero, who added that the communities in Colombia continue to face “a lot of difficulty and a lot of violence.”

The figures for forced displacement and confinement also increased compared to the previous year, since in 2022 there were 82,862 displaced people, close to 19% of them children; and 102,395 confined, while in all of 2021 there were 73,974 displaced and 65,685 suffered confinement.

In 2022 there was also a “significant increase” in homicides against members of the Community Action Boards, particularly in Arauca, Bolívar and Putumayo.

Of the total homicides of defenders in 2022, 45% corresponded to members of the Community Action Boards, which means that from 13 cases in 2021 it went to 52 in 2022.

Regarding the peace signatories, the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia verified 50 murders of ex-combatants, bringing the total number to 355 since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016.

The report also highlights that last year, 103 members of the Public Force died due to the actions of criminal organizations and armed groups and that 71 allegations of arbitrary deprivation of life allegedly committed by the Police and Military Forces were received, of which it was considered that in 41 no rape was committed.

In this context, De Rivero recommended a “complete reform” of the National Protection Unit.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE AND RECRUITMENT

The report deplores, on the other hand, “sexual and gender violence, which is used as an instrument of war”, as well as child recruitment.

The Office received information about the involvement of non-state armed groups in the transfer of women to the territories of the departments of Chocó and Nariño, with the risk of possible trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, including girls.

In addition, in some cases, the groups would be directly selecting and transferring the women.

In 2022, there were 115 known cases of children and adolescents recruited by non-state armed groups. Of these, 20 would have been murdered (11 girls and 9 boys) and 12 girls would have suffered sexual violence.

De Rivero, however, warned of the “underreporting” of these violations and abuses.

Along these lines, he mentioned the need to “implement the recommendations of the final report of the Truth Commission, presented in June 2022,” especially the ethnic chapter.

COMPLETE PEACE

The report emphasizes the policies promoted by the Government of Gustavo Petro, especially in terms of the “total peace” that it pursues and all the measures that have been adopted for this purpose and taking into account that the UN highlights “the responsibility of the State as guarantor of human rights and to protect populations”.

This new route undertaken by Petro, “in addition to building a path to reach peace, includes the commitment to comply with the implementation of the Peace Agreement”, something that De Rivero considered as “fundamental” to move towards the end of violence. .

He also highlighted other policies such as comprehensive rural reform and drug policy, with a “less punitive, more social and public health” approach, as well as the “transition towards a human security model.”

The UN representative celebrated, for her part, the agreement for the acquisition of land by the Government and called on the Ministry of Agriculture and entities of the sector to generate a program of access to land for rural women.