Source title: In 2023, Beijing’s passenger car quota will be 100,000 households, and the proportion of new energy quotas will increase from 70% to 80%.

On the 5th, the Beijing Small Passenger Car Index Regulation and Management Office issued the "Notice on the 2023 Passenger Car Index Quota and Configuration Ratio". 70,000. Among the quotas for new energy passenger cars, the proportion of family quotas has increased from 70% to 80%. According to the announcement, among the 30,000 ordinary passenger car quotas, there are a total of 28,600 family and individual quotas, and the family and individuals are in the same pool; 1,200 unit quotas; and 200 operating passenger car quotas. Among the 70,000 new energy passenger car indicators, there are a total of 63,600 family and individual indicator quotas, of which 50,880 are family indicator quotas, accounting for 80%, 12,720 individual indicator quotas, accounting for 20%; unit indicator quotas are 3,600; operating indicators The quota is 2800. The reporter noticed that compared with the 2022 quota and distribution of passenger car indicators in Beijing, the overall ratio of the total indicators, ordinary passenger cars and new energy indicators has not changed this year, but among the 70,000 new energy passenger car indicators, the family indicator quota has increased from 44520 The number has increased to 50,880, and the proportion has increased from 70% to 80%. The policy further takes care of "car-free families". According to the current lottery new deal, the concept of family points is introduced and the points rules are set reasonably. In the configuration of ordinary indicators, the probability of winning the lottery for "car-free families" is much higher than that of individuals given by family points; 60% of the quantity will be allocated to families first, and the proportion will be adjusted to 70% in 2022, 80% in 2023 and beyond, and the rest will be allocated to individuals. After allocating to the family according to the above ratio, if there is any remaining quota, it will be allocated to the individual who is waiting for the application. Families applying for allocation indicators for new energy passenger cars shall be allocated according to the total family points from high to low. Families with the same total points shall be allocated in the order of the earliest registration time in the passenger vehicle index regulation management information system among the family applicants. Units and individuals who apply for new energy allocation indicators will wait in the order of application time. On January 1 this year, the city has opened the reporting period for passenger car indicators in the first half of 2023. The reporting period ends on March 8, with a total of 67 days. During this period, applications for quotas for individuals and "car-free families", applications for changing registered vehicles between husband and wife, applications for transfer of registered vehicles to relatives for owners of "multiple vehicles for one person", etc. "Log in to your personal account to perform operations such as declaration and modification of information. Newly applying families need to pay attention, the family application status is "submitted, pending review", it is considered to have completed the family declaration. If you have submitted a family application before, you can log in to the system to view the application information. If all members of the family applicant and the application information are accurate and have not changed, you do not need to perform any operations. The family application will be automatically submitted for review. After the review is passed, participate in the application within the validity period Indicator configuration. At the same time, applicants should ensure that their identity cards or residence permits, work residence permits, passports, driver's licenses and other documents are in a valid state during the review period of relevant departments in this city in order to pass the review.

