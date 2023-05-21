In 2023, Chongqing Science and Technology Activity Week will launch more than 200 scientific and technological innovations and popular science achievements “organized” to appear-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

On May 20th, Yang Liwei interacted with students at Xijie Square in Western (Chongqing) Science City.Photo by reporter Xie Zhiqiang/Visual Chongqing

Chongqing Daily News (Reporter Zhang Yizhu) On May 20, the 2023 Chongqing Municipal Science and Technology Conference was co-sponsored by the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, the Municipal Education Commission, the Municipal Science and Technology Association, the Municipal Social Science Federation, and the Western Science City Chongqing High-tech Zone Management Committee. The launch ceremony of the Science and Technology Week and the main exhibition were held in Xijie Plaza, Western (Chongqing) Science City. More than 200 scientific and technological innovations and popular science achievements were unveiled in “groups”, attracting many citizens to check in and experience.

Yang Liwei came to the event site to ignite the youth aerospace dream

According to reports, the theme of this home exhibition is “Loving Science and Advocating Science” and lasts for 3 days. There are innovation culture area, youth science and technology expo area, technology frontier area, beautiful life area, life and health area, ecological civilization and rural area. There are 7 sections in the Revitalization Zone and the Urban Science Show Roadshow Zone, with a total of more than 50 booths.

Among them, aerospace science and technology achievements are a highlight of this home exhibition, and several municipal science popularization bases have brought aerospace “black technology“. The Long March 5 rocket known as the “Fat Five”, the Long March 7 rocket that sent the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft to the sky, the “two bombs and one satellite” and the missile launch vehicle… A series of exhibits were unveiled on site, feasting the eyes of aerospace fans.

Yang Liwei, deputy chief designer of China‘s manned spaceflight project, China‘s first astronaut and space hero, participated in the launch event. When interacting with students, Yang Liwei patiently answered questions full of innocence and childishness one by one, which ignited the enthusiasm of young people for advocating science and exploring the unknown, and also lit up their dreams of striving for success and pursuing their dreams of spaceflight.

A science popularization activity themed on “Building a Space Home Together” was also carried out at the site. Teenagers “transformed” into little astronauts, space builders and space guards, built a model of the space launch site, simulated the launch of the Shenzhou spacecraft, created future space vehicles, participated in Space junk removal competition, etc.

According to the relevant person in charge of the organizer, this home exhibition will set up an innovation cultural area for the first time, and build a technological innovation cultural wall with the theme of “innovation pace”, so that the audience can understand the iconic scientific and technological achievements that have been recognized by Chongqing in different periods, and further promote the development of the city. The society promotes the formation of a strong atmosphere of respecting knowledge, advocating innovation, respecting talents, loving science, and dedicating to science.

In addition, the main exhibition activities also combine social hotspots, close to the lives of citizens, and demonstrate technological innovation and popular science achievements in market supervision, emergency safety, fire safety, life and health, etc., so that citizens can increase their scientific knowledge and improve their scientific quality.

It is understood that the 2023 Chongqing Science and Technology Activity Week will last until May 31. The city will launch more than 600 “science popularization meals” and invite citizens to check in.

Among them, in order to actively play the important role of key laboratories and other scientific and technological innovation platforms and science popularization bases in the popularization of scientific knowledge, 90 key laboratories and field scientific observation and research stations in our city will be open to the public to fully demonstrate the achievements of laboratory construction and development , enhance the laboratory’s public influence, and enhance the public’s awareness of scientific and technological innovation.

“Science Night” is a brand science popularization activity of Science and Technology Week. Chongqing China Three Gorges Museum, Chongqing Museum of Natural History, and Chongqing Science and Technology Museum will launch “Whispers of Pottery Figurines”, “Earth of All Beings”, “Take a Time Machine and Visit the Science and Technology Museum at Night” A number of parent-child science carnival activities that are both scientific, interesting and interactive, open a different immersive science popularization journey for the public.

It is also understood that in order to promote high-quality science popularization resources to the grassroots, relevant municipal departments and districts and counties will extensively carry out characteristic science popularization activities for the grassroots, such as science and technology going to the countryside, science popularization into communities, and science popularization into campuses, and organize a large number of scientific and technological workers and science popularization work. Participants went deep into the fields, factories and mines, communities and villages, and primary and secondary schools to carry out various forms of science popularization services, setting off an upsurge of science popularization for the whole city.

Three popular science works in Chongqing were selected as national excellent works

The reporter learned from the launching ceremony of the Chongqing Science and Technology Week in 2023 that the city’s popular science works “The Mysterious Residents of the Stream – The Search for Dr. Harvard’s Salamander” and “Medical Words of Blood” were selected as national excellent popular science works in 2022, and “8D Magic Mountain City Monorail Exploration” was selected as the 2022 National Excellent Science Popularization Micro Video Works.

According to reports, in the 2022 national excellent popular science works recommendation activity, a total of 484 works (sets) were recommended by various localities and departments. After formal review and expert review, 100 (sets) of excellent popular science works were finally selected.

“The Mysterious Inhabitant of the Stream–A Visit to the Harvard Dr. Salamander” was recommended by the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, written by Wu Yunke, and published by Chongqing University Press. In this book, the author records in detail his experience of conducting field trips in the mountainous areas of South China from 2007 to 2011. What is a salamander? Why look for salamanders? Where can I find salamanders? These questions can be answered in the book.

“Medical Talk on Blood” was recommended by the Comprehensive Bureau of the Science and Technology Commission of the Central Military Commission, edited by the Hematology Medical Center of Xinqiao Hospital, and published by Chongqing University Press. This book uses popular language to popularize the basic knowledge of blood and blood diseases to the public, and also introduces the latest research progress in this field.

“8D Magic Mountain City Monorail Exploration”, which was selected as a national excellent popular science micro-video work in 2022, was created by Chongqing Science and Technology Museum. traffic science knowledge.

40 new science popularization bases in Chongqing

The reporter learned at the launching ceremony of the science and technology activity week that 40 units, including Bishan New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Science Popularization Base, were named as Chongqing Science Popularization Base and awarded licenses.

According to reports, the Chongqing Science Popularization Base is divided into five categories: venues, education and training, R&D and creation, tourist attractions, and media. The Office of the Municipal Science Popularization Work Joint Conference organized the application and review of the 2022 Chongqing Science Popularization Base. A total of 124 units in the city applied for the Chongqing Science Popularization Base, and finally 40 units stood out, including 23 venues, 10 education and training, 5 R&D and creation, 1 tourist attraction, and 1 media.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Municipal Science Popularization Work Joint Conference Office, from the perspective of regional distribution, the naming of science popularization bases pays more attention to balanced development. Among them, 7 units are located in the town group of the Three Gorges Reservoir area in northeast Chongqing and the Wuling mountain town group in southeast Chongqing. “Region accounted for 17.5%.

In terms of industry types, the newly named Chongqing science popularization bases include China Mobile IoT Exhibition Center, Bishan District New Energy and Intelligent Connected Vehicle Science Popularization Base, 816 Project, Chongqing Technology and Business University Robotics and Laser Application Center, and China Natural Population Bioresources Library, Chongqing Xinzhi Doctor Group New Media Science Popularization Base, etc., all belong to the newly expanded science popularization field, further improving the industry coverage of science popularization work.

In addition, the newly named 40 science popularization bases involve big data, artificial intelligence, aerospace, health, new energy vehicles, network security, modern agriculture, social sciences, etc., all of which are hot spots and areas of interest to the public. The content of the supply is close to people’s livelihood, which is conducive to promoting the formation of a good atmosphere in the whole society to talk about science, learn science, love science, and use science.

Up to now, there are 324 science popularization bases in Chongqing, including 153 venues, 109 education and training, 31 R&D and creation, 21 tourist attractions, and 10 media.