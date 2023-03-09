Original title: “In 2023, Henan plans to invest 150.5 billion yuan in new construction and completion of a number of major transportation projects”

On March 3, the provincial transportation work conference was held in Zhengzhou. It was learned from the meeting that this year Henan Province plans to complete the investment of 150.5 billion yuan in transportation infrastructure. With new infrastructure as a breakthrough, it will focus on networking and supplementing the network to strengthen the chain, reserve a batch, newly open a batch, build a batch, and complete a batch of traffic major project.

In 2022, the province’s transportation infrastructure has completed a cumulative investment of 159.85 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 36.7%, ranking first in the country in terms of growth rate. The province’s highways and waterways completed a passenger volume of 190 million person-times and a passenger turnover of 16.93 billion person-kilometers; a cargo volume of 2.48 billion tons and a cargo turnover volume of 900.31 billion ton-kilometers, a year-on-year increase of 1.6% and 8.6% respectively; the province’s postal industry completed the delivery business volume 6.12 billion pieces, a year-on-year increase of 3.7%. 102 customized passenger transport lines have been opened, serving a total of 1.05 million person-times; 8,674 professional transport vehicles such as cold chain and containers have been newly added. Implement the “Four Guarantees” whitelist enterprise transportation vehicle toll discount of 20%, and reduce or exempt tolls by 9.35 billion yuan in various policies for the benefit of the people in the whole industry; set up “Yuntong Loan” and establish a “government-bank guarantee” model to support logistics and transportation industry enterprise loans 3.95 billion yuan was distributed.

“Building a strong transportation province is the key support for the construction of a modern Henan. We will implement the strategy of reengineering advantages, cultivate new momentum for economic development, and provide a ‘Henan plan’ to speed up the construction of a strong transportation country.” Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Transportation Gao Jianli said.

According to the plan, by 2025, Henan Province will achieve more than 10,000 kilometers of expressways, more than 75% of ordinary national and provincial roads above grade two, about 250,000 kilometers of rural roads, and 2,000 kilometers of inland waterways. Kilometers, the “meter + well + people” comprehensive transportation channel pattern has been fully formed, and a hub economic pioneer zone and a demonstration zone for a powerful transportation country have been initially built.

How to convert “construction drawing” into “real scene painting”? This year Henan Province will continue to promote the expressway “13445 Project”, strive to start construction of 5 expressway projects with a total length of 251 kilometers including Neihuang-Linzhou Expressway within the year, and fully promote the construction of 47 expressway projects with a total mileage of 2848 kilometers to ensure that Luanchuan Four 312-kilometer projects, including Lushi, were completed and opened to traffic. The total mileage of highways in the province is more than 8,300 kilometers, continuing to rank first in the country.

The meeting proposed that in order to speed up the process of transportation integration in the Zhengzhou metropolitan area, Henan Province will promote the construction of the Zhengzhou National Comprehensive Freight Hub Supplementary and Strong Chain City Project, speed up the construction of 20 airport traffic optimization and upgrading projects in the airport area, and implement airport high-speed lighting, greening and Three projects including the beautification of toll stations around the airport area will improve the transportation network between the airport area and the main urban area of ​​Zhengzhou and surrounding areas. Accelerate the implementation of 15 Zhengkai (Lankao) intra-city traffic optimization projects, ensure the completion and opening of 3 projects including the new construction of Lianhuo Expressway New National Highway 107, and continue to improve the comprehensive transportation network of Zhengkai (Lankao) rail transit, expressways, and expressways.

The development of transportation has reached a critical stage from accumulating momentum to achieving a leap forward. Henan Province will accelerate the standardization of freight models and the standardized construction and operation of the “Driver’s Home”; explore the construction model of the Internet Freight Industry Park, and add 30 new Internet freight companies within the year Support and guide Luoyang, Nanyang and other qualified provincial cities to declare national comprehensive freight hubs to supplement and strengthen chain cities; accelerate the development of specialized logistics such as cold chain, e-commerce, and hazardous chemicals, and actively cultivate and expand the logistics “Yujun” . (Reporter Song Min)