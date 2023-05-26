In 2023, the Changsha Science and Technology Activity Week will be launched, and the general public is sincerely invited to take a trip to popularize science- Huasheng Online

In 2023, the Changsha Science and Technology Activity Week will be launched, and the general public is sincerely invited to take a trip to popularize science

More than 100 events staged a large number of venues open

Changsha Evening News, May 25th (all-media reporter Xu Yunyuan, correspondent Wang Lei) Another year of technology feast is coming. On the 25th, the launching ceremony of the 2023 Changsha Science and Technology Activity Week was held in the Zhongdian Software Park in Xiangjiang New District. During the Science and Technology Activity Week, more than 100 content-rich themed activities will be held throughout the city, and a number of popular science venues will be selected for free. .

Thematic popular science activities in various forms

As an important starting point for demonstrating the charm of science and technology and promoting science popularization, the science and technology activity week has become a gold-lettered signboard of science popularization with high public participation, wide coverage and great social influence. In 2023, Changsha Science and Technology Activity Week will take “love science, respect science” as the theme, accelerate the implementation of science and technology planning policies, widely publicize the major achievements of the city’s technological innovation and development, and actively carry out science popularization and benefit activities for the general public.

Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Changsha Science and Technology Bureau Guo Wei introduced the schedule of the Science and Technology Week. This year, various departments directly under the municipal government will hold 24 themed science popularization activities in succession. The content is closely related to the actual economic and social development of Changsha, and the forms are diverse. Scientific and technological innovation activities such as the symposium of the Innovation and Development Alliance of Institutes and the “Social Practice Activities for Graduate Students of Tsinghua University”, as well as a series of popular science promotion activities such as health, culture, food safety, and environmental protection.

In addition, more than 100 themed activities will be held in various districts, counties (cities), and industrial parks, such as “Xiangjiang Science and Technology Innovation Talk” in Xiangjiang New Area, Science and Technology Innovation Achievement Exhibition in Wangcheng District, and Science and Technology Salon for Hunan Entrepreneurs Returning to Hunan in Yuhua District, etc., to popularize science and technology Knowledge, advocating scientific methods, and promoting scientific spirit.

The city has a total of 81 professional science popularization venues (bases)

Professional science popularization venues are the main front for popularizing science. In order to further accelerate the improvement of science popularization service capabilities, in 2022, the Changsha Science and Technology Bureau selected and identified 12 professional science popularization centers, including the Diabetes Science Popularization Base of the National Metabolic Disease Clinical Medical Research Center, Changsha Children’s Palace Science Popularization Education Base, and Sany Zhilian Heavy Truck Intelligent Production Base. The venue (base) issued a plaque at the launch ceremony. So far, the total number of professional science popularization venues (bases) in Changsha has reached 81.

Carefully organizing a group of science popularization venues (bases) to open to the public for free is something that everyone looks forward to every year during the Science and Technology Activity Week. This year is no exception. The venues participating in the “opening of hundreds of enterprises and museums” activities include: Changsha Planning Exhibition Hall, Plant Science and Technology Popularization Venue, Tianyi Aerospace Science Popularization Base, Liuyang Chrysanthemum Stone Geological Museum Science Popularization Base, Hunan Sericulture Science and Technology Cultural Center, Aviation Museum of Changsha Aviation Vocational and Technical College (Hunan Aviation Museum), Changsha Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum, Hunan Songdan Chinese Character Art Museum, Hunan Vegetable Science Popularization Base, Household Garbage Clean Incineration Power Generation Science Popularization Education Base, Hunan Gongshang University Art and Technology Innovation Science Popularization Base, State Key Laboratory of Deep Sea Mineral Resources Development and Utilization Technology, Hunan Provincial Tea Museum, Liuyang Xiabu Cultural Creation and Promotion Center, Hunan Shaping Xiangxiu Museum, etc.

This weekend, the weather forecast shows that the temperature in Changsha will rise to 36°C. Citizens will take their families on a science tour. While enjoying the shade, they can also learn interesting scientific knowledge.

Promote the development of the semiconductor industry to “100 billion level”

The semiconductor industry has become the commanding heights of global strategic competition. This year’s Changsha Science and Technology Week focused on this field. In addition to setting up an exhibition area and an interactive area at the launch ceremony, focusing on displaying Changsha’s technological innovation achievements in the semiconductor industry, Changsha also held the “Semiconductor Industry Chain Innovation Chain Capital Chain Talent Chain integration development” signing ceremony and round table forum.

At the forum, Zhu Wenhui, academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences and chief scientist of the 973 project, gave a keynote speech on “Collaborative Innovation of Integrated Circuit Advanced Packaging Technology“. He pointed out that with the synergy of the industrial chain, chip manufacturing needs to catch up, and innovation has become the only way out. Hunan has its own research and development strength in the field of high-end chips, with a good foundation and full of opportunities in the future.

Combining the current situation of industrial development, Zhu Wenhui gave his own suggestions: strengthen the coordination of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain, and help Changsha become the capital of processors in China and the capital of intelligent manufacturing in the future; support the construction of high-level innovation teams, and focus on stimulating talent introduction Talent vitality; build a large chip advanced packaging and testing industry research institute, promote technological innovation and guide industrial development through marketization.

At the signing ceremony, companies such as Dingli Technology, CETC 48, Chuwei Semiconductor, Feiteng Information, Anmuquan Intelligence, and Radio and Television Metering joined hands to help Changsha’s semiconductor industry to accelerate its development and build a 100-billion-dollar semiconductor industry. Industrial clusters forge ahead.

