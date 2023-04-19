In 2023, the first meeting of the Municipal Party Committee’s Talent Work Leading Group was held

On the afternoon of April 18, the first meeting of the 2023 Municipal Party Committee Talent Work Leading Group was held. Municipal party secretary Ma Fuguo presided over and delivered a speech. Hong Limin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee, city leaders Tian Kaisheng, Shao Qiyi, Li Ke, members of the municipal party committee’s talent work leading group, and responsible comrades from counties, districts (functional areas), and relevant municipal departments participated.

The meeting listened to the 2022 talent work reports of counties, districts and municipal units, reviewed the “Key Points of the City’s Talent Work in 2023 (Discussion Draft)”, “Hebi City’s “1+N” Package of Talent Introduction Policies and Measures (Discussion Draft)”, and studied The 2022 “Xinghe Gathering Talents” plan recommends candidates for support.

Ma Fuguo pointed out that since last year, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the whole city has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on talent work, conscientiously implemented the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial Party committees, vigorously implemented the strategy of strengthening the city with talents, and achieved great results in attracting talents Obviously, the talent team is steadily expanding, the innovation platform is accelerating, and the service level has been effectively improved. Hebi City’s talent work is at the forefront of the province.

Ma Fuguo emphasized that at present, we are speeding up the construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era. We are more thirsty for talents than ever before, and we are more able to achieve talents than ever before. It is necessary to stand on the overall situation and strengthen the mission of building a strong city with talents. Conscientiously implement the spirit of the central and provincial party committee talent work conferences, promote the superposition of policies to talent work, the concentration of strength to talent work, and the resource focus to talent work Incline, broaden the road to talents, recruit talents from all over the world, accelerate the construction of a strong city with high-level talents, and provide strong talent support for promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Hebi. It is necessary to make targeted efforts to create the strongest magnetic field for the construction of a strong city with talents. Adhere to the whole chain of “introduction, cultivation, retention” of talents, precise policies to attract talents, create an excellent platform to gather talents, take multiple measures to cultivate talents, improve the mechanism to make good use of talents, optimize services to retain talents, and create a talent-led innovation demonstration zone in the province . It is necessary to jointly manage and gather the powerful joint force of building a strong city with talents. The talent work leading group of the Municipal Party Committee and its office should strengthen overall planning, overall coordination, and supervision and implementation, constantly improve the work system, and make every effort to promote the work brand of “Hebi Talents”; Take responsibility and take the initiative to promote the formation of an efficient and collaborative talent work pattern and a good social trend of “gathering talents from all over the world and using them”.