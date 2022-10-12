On the 9th, Fujian Province announced the 2023 college entrance examination registration plan. Compared with 2022, the 2023 college entrance examination registration time is half a month earlier. The college entrance examination registration will be carried out from October 18th to 29th, and it will be divided into two stages: “online registration” and “on-site confirmation”. In order to facilitate the registration of candidates, Quanzhou City has set up 133 college entrance examination registration confirmation points and social candidates confirmation points. Among them, Nan’an has set up a total of 23 college entrance examination registration confirmation points and social candidates confirmation points.

It is reported that from October 18 to 23, 2022, candidates should log in to the website of Fujian Provincial Education Examination Institute (www.eeafj.cn) “Digital Service Hall – College Entrance Examination – College Entrance Examination Candidate Registration System” to register, register and register online accounts. Online registration will not be accepted after payment.

When registering online, candidates should select the corresponding registration site confirmation point. Among them, fresh graduates in principle choose the confirmation point of the county (city, district) where their school registration is located; non-fresh graduates with household registration in the province (including previous graduates and persons with the same academic ability, the same below) in principle choose the county (city, district) where their household registration is located. The designated confirmation point; non-graduating students who have moved with their children should choose the confirmation point of the county (city, district) where the original high school student registration is located.

Applicants must go to the confirmation point selected by themselves for on-site confirmation from October 24 to 29, 2022 with the required materials for registration. Overdue applications will not be accepted.

Candidates need to be reminded that candidates should carefully read all the information on the “2023 Fujian Provincial College Admissions Exam Registration Form” printed at the registration confirmation point, and sign after checking and confirming that they are correct. Once the applicant’s signature is confirmed, all registration information cannot be changed. Due to the personal reasons of the applicants, the responsibility for the consequences such as information errors, account and password theft, information leakage, and volunteers being faked or modified, shall be borne by the candidates themselves.

When confirming on-site, applicants must submit the original and photocopies of relevant application materials such as their household registration book, valid resident ID card, student status and actual study certificate, for the on-site confirmation staff to check and check. (Reporter Wang Feina)

Original title: 23 college entrance examination registration confirmation points will be set up in Nan’an from October 18 for the general college entrance examination in 2023

