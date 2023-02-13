Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 13th (Reporters Yu Wenjing and Chen Dongshu)Since the 21st century, the 20th Central Document No. 1 to guide the work of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” was released by Xinhua News Agency on the 13th.

The document is entitled “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Key Work of Rural Revitalization in an All-round Way in 2023.” Agricultural technology and equipment support, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, promote the high-quality development of rural industries, broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich, solidly promote the construction of livable and industrial and beautiful countryside, improve the rural governance system led by party organizations, and strengthen policy guarantees and institutional mechanisms innovation.

The document pointed out that the most arduous and arduous tasks of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way still lie in the countryside. The world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. my country’s development has entered a period of strategic opportunities, risks and challenges, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors. The Party Central Committee believes that it is necessary to unswervingly solve the “three rural” issues as the top priority of the whole party’s work, mobilize the power of the whole party and the whole society to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas.

The document proposes to resolutely stick to the bottom line of ensuring food security and preventing large-scale poverty, solidly promote key tasks such as rural development, rural construction, and rural governance, and speed up the construction of a strong agricultural country and a beautiful village that is livable, suitable for business, and beautiful.

The relevant person in charge of the Office of the Central Rural Work Leading Group stated that it is necessary to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on “three rural” work, fully implement the responsibility system for rural revitalization, and work hard to do a good job. The key work in 2023 is to complete the set goals and tasks without compromise, promote the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization and make new progress, and the construction of a strong agricultural country has made a good start.

责编：孙宗鹤