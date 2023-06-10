In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction in Jiangjin District, Chongqing will be launched-Enterprise-China Engineering Net

Original title: In 2023, the “Safety Production Month” of construction in Jiangjin District, Chongqing will start

Workers’ Daily-China Industry Net reporter Li Guo

On the morning of June 9, the 2023 Chongqing Jiangjin District Building Construction “Safety Production Month” Launching Ceremony and Height Falling Emergency Rescue Drill Observation Meeting was held in the PPP project of Tuanjiehu Digital Economy Industrial Park of China Construction Eighth Bureau. The main content of the observation activities covers on-site observation, the launching ceremony of the “Safety Production Month”, emergency rescue drills for falling from heights, and skill competitions. Improve the awareness of production safety of personnel, enhance the ability of personal emergency protection and self-rescue, and achieve “everyone pays attention to safety, and everyone can respond to emergencies”.

The reporter noticed on the spot that Huang Yuanyuan, a member of the party group and deputy director of the housing and urban-rural construction committee of the district, read out the “Safe Production Month” activity plan in Jiangjin District. Zhou Chengliang, deputy general manager of Chongqing Branch of Southwest Company of China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau, and vice General Manager Wang Jin delivered speeches one after another, and Xu Fuhai, deputy director of the Quality and Safety Department of the Housing and Urban-Rural Construction Committee, announced the official launch of the “Safety Production Month” for construction in Jiangjin District in 2023.

Subsequently, emergency rescue drills for falling from heights were carried out. The Jiangjin District Housing and Construction Committee organized the participants to watch the safety production accident warning video. Through the video and live broadcast, the whole process of the emergency rescue drill for falling from a height was shown, so that everyone had a deeper understanding of the emergency rescue for falling from a height .

After the launching ceremony, the District Housing and Urban-rural Development Committee organized a skills contest, which consisted of three major items: disconnection connection, steel plate welding, and steel bar binding. Each contest was competed by 6 teams sent by representative projects in Jiangjin District. The leaders of the contest were The award-winning contestants held a grand award ceremony, and the skill competition finally achieved very good results.

In addition, in the afternoon of the same day, the “2023 Jiangjin District Construction Industry Knowledge Competition” was held. The competition is composed of 10 participating teams, with 4 people in each team, including technical director, construction worker (quality officer), safety director (safety officer), and special supervisor (supervisor), covering key positions in the construction industry in an all-round way . After fierce competition, all participating teams performed well, and in the end, the Tuanjie Lake project team of China Construction Eighth Bureau won the first prize. Through the successful holding of this event, the overall awareness of safety, quality and supervision of construction projects will be further enhanced, and the standardized management of construction projects in the district will be promoted.