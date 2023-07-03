Home » In 2023, Users Lost $656 Million In Crypto To Scams And Hacks By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. In 2023, users lost $656 million in crypto to scams and hacks

According to a June 30 report by cybersecurity firm Beosin, the total value of cryptocurrencies lost to scams, hacks and thefts in the first half of 2023 totals approximately $656 million. That figure includes the loss of $471.43 million in 108 protocol attacks, $108 million in various phishing scams, and $75.87 million in 110 thefts.

As for hacking attacks, the amount stolen is less than in both the first and second half of 2022, where $1.91 billion and $1.69 billion were lost, respectively. Additionally, Beosin analysts write:

“In 2023, approximately $215 million of stolen assets were recovered, or 45.5% of the total. In 2022, however, only 8% was recovered. $113 million of stolen assets were transferred to mixers: 45 .38 million to Tornado Cash and $68.14 million to other mixers.”

