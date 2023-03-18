Home News “In 2023 we are optimistic about subordinated debt” From FinanciaLounge
"In 2023 we are optimistic about subordinated debt" From FinanciaLounge

“In 2023 we are optimistic about subordinated debt” From FinanciaLounge
© Reuters. GAM: “We are optimistic about subordinated debt in 2023”

Asset manager says European financial sector is operating with excess regulatory capital, excess liquidity and is benefiting from rising rates to boost profits

Grégoire Mivelazmanager of GAM’s Credit Opportunities strategy, begins his analysis from inflation which in 2022 has been more persistent and higher than expected, forcing central banks to sharply hike interest rates. In fact, higher rates are good for the financial sector, increasing its profitability. The net interest margin is up more than 15% in 2022 and GAM expects a further 10% increase this year. So, for a good part of 2022, the market neglected the positive implications focusing on the macro scenario, for which a deep gap has been emerging between fundamentals and valuations.

THE IMPLICATION FOR INVESTORS

The implication for investors is that valuation levels for the subordinated debt are now disconnected from fundamentals, which in our view represents an opportunity and the big theme of 2023. Central banks have had to raise rates much more than expected due to inflation generating high volatility and a strong headwind for credit and for asset prices in general. GAM expects this rate volatility will will gradually easecreating a strong credit tailwind…

