In 2023, Xinjiang Horgos Port opened a China-Europe (Central Asia) train, with 7,762 trains reaching a record high – China News Service

China-Europe Freight Train Sets New Record for Operations at Horgos Port

On January 5th, a China-Europe train loaded with daily necessities, maternal and child supplies, electrical accessories, and other goods departed from the Horgos railway port, beginning its journey to Malaszewicz, Poland. This marks the start of a new journey in 2024 for the China-Europe freight train, which has been setting new records for operations at the Horgos Port.

According to data, in 2023, the Horgos Port saw a total of 7,762 China-Europe (Central Asia) trains operating, representing a significant year-on-year increase of 9.8%. This sets a new record high for the number of operations at the port in a single year.

The Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone has played a significant role in the acceleration of the transformation of government functions in the Horgos Area. The area has implemented eight institutional innovation measures to further open channels, build a strong open platform, and deepen pragmatic cooperation with neighboring countries in various fields.

As the tenth anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative approaches, the China-Europe trains continue to travel to and from Eurasia, becoming an iconic brand of the initiative. The Horgos Railway Port Station has improved the transportation capacity and service quality of China-Europe trains, providing services and support to promote international economic and trade exchanges and enhance the well-being of people in various countries.

Yu Rong, the deputy director of the Production Safety Command Center at Horgos Station, emphasized the center’s responsibility for safety supervision and transportation organization command functions, while Fang Chao, the person in charge of Horgos Hongan International Freight Forwarding Co., Ltd., highlighted the growth in operations handled by the company.

Since its launch in 2016, the Horgos Port has seen over 32,000 China-Europe (Central Asia) freight trains operated, reaching 45 cities in 18 countries. The continued growth and success of the China-Europe freight train operations at the Horgos Port demonstrate the significant role it plays as an important port for China’s opening to the west.

