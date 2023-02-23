In 2024, the Hunan senior high school entrance examination will achieve a unified provincial proposition

This year’s “highlight” of Hunan Christianity is released

Huasheng Online, February 22, Hunan High School Entrance Examination will achieve a unified provincial-level proposition in 2024! Today, the 2023 work points of the Basic Education Division of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education have been officially released. The high school entrance examination news that has attracted much attention from parents has been clarified. Response: This year, we will promote the work related to the unified provincial-level proposition of the 2024 senior high school entrance examination. In addition, promoting school burden reduction, strengthening mental health education, and promoting the construction of the “Xu Teli Project” in county-level ordinary high schools will all become the “highlight” in the field of basic education in Hunan this year.

Promote labor education in primary and secondary schools, and focus on mental health education

Labor education enables students to establish correct labor views and attitudes, and education to develop labor habits is one of the main contents of the comprehensive development of human morality, intelligence, physique, art and labor. In 2023, Hunan will further guide schools in various places to implement the guidelines for labor education in primary and secondary schools, develop labor courses, establish a labor education list and other systems, and carry out the evaluation of the second batch of labor education experimental counties, urban areas, experimental schools, and practice bases. Organize the 2023 series of scientific and technological innovation practice activities for elementary and middle school students in Hunan Province, carry out the “Double Access” activity of popular science education, and select and build a batch of “Double Access” characteristic schools.

At the same time, aiming at the mental health education of students, Hunan will implement actions to promote students’ mental health, strengthen motivational education, life education and anti-frustration education in primary and secondary schools, organize and carry out mental health work assessments for primary and secondary school students in the province, and not only carry out the “Mental Health Month” in primary and secondary schools. “Activity, holding a professional ability competition for mental health education teachers, will also improve the construction of the mental health education system in primary and secondary schools, and improve the entire chain mechanism of discovery, early warning, and intervention.

Promote the provincial unified proposition of the 2024 senior high school entrance examination

How to implement the “double reduction” and promote the reduction of school burden and quality improvement?

It is reported that Hunan will implement the “five managements”, organize the exchange of typical cases of “double reduction” work, and introduce compulsory education homework design guidelines, encourage localities to explore and promote smart homework pilots, expand after-school service channels, and improve after-school service quality. At the same time, promote the implementation of compulsory education curriculum plans and curriculum standards, issue teaching guidance for different subjects, strengthen and improve experimental teaching, select a number of experimental teaching reform experimental areas and experimental schools, and develop implementation methods for experimental operations to enter the senior high school entrance examination.

In addition, guide all localities to fully implement the compulsory education entrance examination-free entrance requirements, strictly implement the general high school territorial enrollment and citizen co-enrolment policies, further improve the policy of target students to school, and increase the proportion of high-quality high school target students and the overall admission rate.

Huasheng Online all-media reporter Huang Jing Yang Sihan