BM Willi praises control bodies
Of course, there were also outliers, e.g. B. the House of Music, which ended up costing 59 million instead of 56. Construction field 1 on the Campagnereiter site has not yet been fully settled. The investment volume here was around 35.5 million euros. “The fact that a total of 8 million euros or 3.4% could be saved compared to the budgeted costs shows that both work: the accompanying control and the major projects advisory board,” explained city manager Willi. His conclusion: “The public sector does not build expensively.”