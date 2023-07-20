In 5 steps you can pay your Cantv bill through Banesco

Through a message on twitter, Banesco informed

The Venezuelan state telephone company, CANTV and the Banking Institution, Banesco join their companies, to facilitate the option in which you can pay for their services, through the electronic channels that it offers you BanescOnline.

“You can tell that CANTV paid and you can also be that relaxed by keeping your services up to date, through BanescOnline and BanescoMóvil”, was the message shared by the financial institution through its official account Twitter.

Likewise, you have to download the application that BanescoMóvil offers you and when you register, just by placing your fingerprint, you can enter the system:

Steps to pay your Cantv bill from Banesco online

Paso 1) Enter the application either with your «fingerprint” or the 2user y password.

Paso 2) Go to the box Service”.

Paso 3) select the word CANTV.

Paso 4) Select the «account” where the money will be debited

Paso 5) Enter the example code: “0212”, followed by the telephone number example: “000-00-00”, so that when taking the data, it indicates if you have any debt.

