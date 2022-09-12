Listen to the audio version of the article

End of holidays. She goes back to the benches. The calendars were decided by the Regions. The school has already started, on September 5, only in the Province of Bolzano. On Monday 12 September, students from Abruzzo, Basilicata, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto and the Province of Trento crossed the threshold of the institutes. There are 7,286,151, for a total of 366,310 classes. On 13 September it will be up to the boys from Campania to return to school; on 14 September to those of Calabria, Liguria, Marche, Puglia, Sardinia, Umbria and Molise. On September 15th, students from Lazio, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany will follow. In line, last to return to class are those of Sicily and Valle d’Aosta on 19 September.

And it is a return to the benches with some unknowns. The first: the specter of a resumption of Covid infections, as a consequence of the choice to abandon the solutions that characterized the most difficult period of the pandemic, first of all the dad. But this year is also a return to school in the context of expensive energy, which could force schools to deal with bills that, with the approach of winter and colder temperatures, risk being out of reach. . In short, a resumption of elections in the school year 2022-2023 with many unknowns.

School reopens, via masks

The novelty of this year is that everyone returns to class without distancing, without additional Covid personnel, without masks, without Dad. To access the school premises, no form of preventive control by the educational institutions is envisaged. Positive pupils cannot follow school activity in the integrated digital teaching mode. For classroom ventilation it is recommended to open the windows and change the air frequently. Go ahead for trips too. But if the health picture worsens, schools must be “prepared and ready” to put the measures taken over the past three years back on their feet. However, students are already very critical of returning to class, which they define as “complicated and chaotic”. “From the ministry – they say – little clarity arrives about Covid measures for the umpteenth year, within a school and university system in which no investment has been made”.

The expensive energy

One of the unknowns, destined to hold the spot in the coming months, is the theme of “expensive energy”. The Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi, the trade unions and the parties are in agreement on this: the burden must not fall on the schools. And therefore no to short weeks (with the dad to compensate for the hours that are not done at school), unless other needs intervene for which the schools decide independently to adopt them. The short week at school? “The government has never talked about it – recalled Bianchi – because we are convinced that we all have to face the problems of expensive energy, but the school is the last, we have already given to the country”.

Fontana, «schools closed on Saturday? It can be a road “

According to the governor of the Lombardy Region, however, the short week at school to save energy can be a road. «We must hope to solve the energy problem in another way – he explained during a speech at RTL -, I believe we should try to invest more to make our country more autonomous, this is the first big problem. Then if we are forced to suffer limitations we will make an overall reasoning on which type of limitations is more appropriate to achieve. One day reduction can be one way. Let’s say that in many countries the school takes place over five and not six days, so I think it may have already been tested elsewhere, without this having had any negative consequences ».