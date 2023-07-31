Home » In a Costa Rican river a crocodile kills a man – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
Jesús Alberto López, a 29-year-old Costa Rican soccer player, has died in the province of Guanacaste (northwestern Costa Rica) after suffering a crocodile attack after bathing in the Cañas River. His body appeared in the reptile’s mouth this Saturday morning, reports news.

To recover the man’s body, agents from the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), members of the Fire Department and members of the Red Cross, as well as locals, have joined. The Judicial Investigation Agency has reported that the police officers of the Public Force had to shoot the crocodile while it was dragging the body of the young man.

The Judicial Police has proceeded to identify the agents who fired the shots and has registered the weapons used for the corresponding investigation. At this time, it is not clear if the crocodile is still alive.

