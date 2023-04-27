“In a country where there is no information and there are no statements by officials, journalism has declined”: Rafael Domínguez

This Thursday in the Encuentro interview with Julio Villagrán, the journalist Rafael Domínguez highlighted the importance of information, truth and freedom of expression in a State, where officials must provide statements to be able to verify the facts and the reality that a country lives .

For Domínguez, the people or officials who look for disinformation to exist are those who are not willing to tell the truth, causing those who are willing to look for it to find themselves in difficulties.

“There is no impartiality from the moment the information is covered, for example, if we see a fact that generates sentiment, that is being sensitive to society… In a country where there is no information and there are no statements by officials, journalism has to a decline, does not have enough information to verify the news”he expressed.

For the journalist, freedom of expression is a factor that those in positions of power have never liked. In the case of El Salvador, this cost the law on access to public information, which was an achievement for citizens, and which has now disappeared.

Regarding the issue of youtubers and influencers covering the work carried out in the Legislative Assembly, Domínguez pointed out that this is not journalism, but rather a form of communication, “The journalist investigates a job, does not say the first thing that comes to mind”.

On the other hand, the journalist considered that in the country there is a group of people who want a real transformation, who want to propose solutions to the population, because despite the fact that the government wants to deny it, in El Salvador there is a fight and violence that reflects that the situation is not right.

“For me it is not important who governs, what is important is to see that that person, regardless of the party, works for the population, the one who sits in the chair that has responsibility, if he has principles, I will support him”he stated.

Finally, for Domínguez, censorship is not new and it does not occur only in this Government, since in all cases public officials are used to call and reprimand, without realizing that the public service is to generate information, and also to confront the need to know what is going on.

“It is difficult to survive in a society without generating violence when you start attacking the media, the truth always hurts, it hits, but it is necessary in life to make us better”concluded journalist.