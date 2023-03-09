for the third For a consecutive year, Ecopetrol, in coordination with the municipal governments, delivers school kits for students and teachers from 17 educational institutions in the area of ​​influence of its operations in the department of Casanare.

In total, 5,626 kits for students and 290 kits for teachers will be delivered from 68 rural and urban educational centers in the municipalities of Yopal, Aguazul, Tauramena, Paz de Ariporo and Hato Corozal.

In Yopal, students and teachers from educational institutions will benefit: Gabriela Mistral, Antonio Nariño and Divino Salvador; in Aguazul: Camilo Torres, Cupiagua, La Turúa, León de Greiff, San Agustín and Luis María Jiménez; in Tauramena: El Cusiana, del Llano, Siglo XXI and José María Córdoba; in Paz de Ariporo: the North Casanare Business Educational Institute – ITENCA; and in Hato Corozal: Simón Bolívar, Antonio Martínez Delgado and Luis Hernández Vargas.

The kit consists of a school backpack that contains: pencil case, letter-size folder, legal-size folder, 100-sheet notebooks, 50-sheet ruled notebooks, ruler, 24-color box, erasers, sharpener, graphite pencils, pencils with red lead , pens of different colors, a thermos and washable pediatric mask, in accordance with biosafety specifications. It also includes an oral hygiene kit, consisting of a brush, toothpaste and a brush case.

In addition to the above elements, the kits for teachers include highlighters, markers and a board eraser, a sewing machine, a lab coat and a USB with 32 gigabytes of storage.

The initiative is part of Ecopetrol’s social investment projects, in the line of ‘Education, Sports and Health’, which contributes to closing gaps in educational coverage and school retention in the municipalities of the Company’s area of ​​influence. For this, it invested more than $661 million.

Source: Ecopetrol

