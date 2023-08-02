In a delicate state of health, the vallenato minstrel Rafael Valencia

The Vallenato minstrel, Rafael Valencia, is admitted to the Valledupar High Complexity Clinic, affected by a pre-infarction, cerebral palsy, abdominal complications and is on green alert, reported his daughter Gladis Valencia.

Enrique Díaz was the first to record and make famous the ride ‘La caja negra’, authored by Rafael Valencia, a classic

The daughter sent an audio and explained that the state of health is delicate. This situation has been going on for four weeks now; She indicated that they have already received the monthly contribution from Sayco, which is 700,000 pesos and has already been spent.

She specified that Rafael Valencia, 82, could not be left alone and she is the only one who is taking care of him. She cries out for the solidarity of the vallenato union for the speedy recovery of the teacher Rafael Valencia.

The teacher is a native of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar, where he was born on September 22, 1940. His father was a farmer, a job that he replicated from a very young age, but along with his musical gifts that led him, at the age of 10 years, compose his first song, ‘Nube variada’, interpreted 12 years later by the musician Andrés Landero.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

