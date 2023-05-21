In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the final of the African Champions League

Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

In a crazy and hiccup match, the Wydad Casablanca team managed to write new lines in its history with the African Champions League, by reaching the final of the continental competition after a two-goal draw against the South African club “Sun Downs”, the demise of today, Saturday, May 20 in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Red Battalion entered the return match with its eye on completing the African journey and defending its title, after the first-leg meeting ended last week on the floor of the Mohammed V sports complex in Casablanca, with the result of the whites.

From the first minutes, the Winners formed an impenetrable wall in front of the tsunami of attacks by the host team, which searched with all its offensive arsenal to write down the first goal, which it was unable to achieve throughout the first half, due to the desperation of the “obedient” Wydad goalkeeper, as well as its defensive line, especially the player “Zola”, who His head exploded with blood after he collided with his teammate, the striker “Sambo”, after they rose to deflect a dangerous air ball, which was almost a goal project in favor of the Sun Downs team attackers, so that the Wydad player “Zola” completed the meeting and blood poured from his head like an uninterrupted stream, giving a lesson in Team fighting spirit.

With the start of the second half, the owners of the land were able to write down the first goal, within the 50th minute, through the South African player, “Thema Zwein”, who colored the result in white with the aim of advancing, then the players of the same team tried to double the score in their favor, but the composure of the defense and the “obedient” goalkeeper It prevented this, and after that Al-Faraj came from the feet of the Wydad player, “Ayoub Al-Amoud”, in the 72nd minute, announcing the equalization of the result and the qualification of Wydad mathematically.

The tie that Al-Amloud signed, moved the machines of the “Sun Downs” team, which pressed intensely on the operations box of the Wydad team, which enabled it to catch a corner kick, which was carried out carelessly, as the attacker of the host team surprised the Wydad goalkeeper with a powerful shot, the Wydad defense turned its path towards The net, scoring a goal for “Sun Downs”, changing the result to a lead for the owners of the house and hospitality, within the 79th minute, from the time of the match.

And after everyone expected “Sun Downs” to win, the equalizing goal came for Wydad in the last breath of normal time, by means of a direct free kick, which Wydad executed, and the South African defender “Muthobe Mvala” intercepted it with his head, slamming it into the net of his team’s goalkeeper, and giving Wydad a deserved equalizer. He brought him to the final of the league to meet Al-Ahly of Egypt, who qualified in turn yesterday, at the expense of Tunisian Esperance, in a repeat of the final of the last season.