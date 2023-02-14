Home News In a public act, the Government presented the Health reform project – news
President Petro is granted six extraordinary powers in said reform.

This Monday, as reported, in an organized act at the Casa de Nariño, President Petro was presented with the Health Reform bill, which was later filed by Minister Carolina Corcho, in the House of Representatives.

The last article, 151, has attracted attention, because six extraordinary powers are granted to the Head of State:

Article 151. Extraordinary powers. Authorize the President of the Republic for a term of six (6) months from the effective date of this Law to:

1. Issue labor provisions to guarantee fair and dignified working conditions, with stability and facilities to increase the knowledge of human talent in health, both in the private and public sectors.

2. Dictate the labor provisions of public servants in the health sector to guarantee merit, as well as the recruitment and selection conditions of the directors of the State Hospital Institutions.

3. Establish the procedures applicable to administrative and jurisdictional actions in charge of the National Health Superintendency and the sanctioning regime that corresponds to apply.

4. Modify and complement the rules on public health.

5. Dictate additional provisions that are reserved by law and that guarantee an orderly process of transition from the General System of Social Security in Health to the Health System, in accordance with the provisions of this law, to guarantee the fundamental right to health. In the transition process, payments for services rendered in this period must be guaranteed to health service providers on a regular basis; dictate the inspection, surveillance and control provisions that are required to guarantee the essential conditions of the essential public health service; and establish incentives so that in the transition the Health Promotion Entities converge towards the purposes of the health care model established in this Law.

6. Issue the provisions and carry out the budgetary operations required to capitalize the New EPS in the transition period, as well as issue the corresponding organic provisions for its proper operation.

