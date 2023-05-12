In a rural area of ​​Valledupar, a woman was injured by lightning

Under medical observation is the citizen Yeibis Diaz Castillo, after being injured by lightning in a building located in the corregimiento of white waters, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the first versions of the community, the woman was next to a refrigerator located in a store, where lightning struck and suffered an electric shock.

The woman was injured in the body, therefore, was helped by the community and transferred to a care center in the capital of Cesar.

However, Yeibis Díaz Castillo is in stable health conditions, according to information from those close to the family.

THE DATA

last fifth of may Breiner Cálido Hernández was also injured by an electric shock, 38 years old, in the municipality of Codazzi. The man was washing a truck and when he accidentally picked up a rod he brushed against a high tension cord.