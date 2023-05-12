Home » In a rural area of ​​Valledupar, a woman was injured by lightning
News

In a rural area of ​​Valledupar, a woman was injured by lightning

by admin
In a rural area of ​​Valledupar, a woman was injured by lightning

Under medical observation is the citizen Yeibis Diaz Castillo, after being injured by lightning in a building located in the corregimiento of white waters, rural area of ​​Valledupar.

According to the first versions of the community, the woman was next to a refrigerator located in a store, where lightning struck and suffered an electric shock.

The woman was injured in the body, therefore, was helped by the community and transferred to a care center in the capital of Cesar.

However, Yeibis Díaz Castillo is in stable health conditions, according to information from those close to the family.

THE DATA

last fifth of may Breiner Cálido Hernández was also injured by an electric shock, 38 years old, in the municipality of Codazzi. The man was washing a truck and when he accidentally picked up a rod he brushed against a high tension cord.

See also  Renzi: "My current account is online, violation of the Constitution and laws"

You may also like

Buying a Car With Bitcoin Incurs a $3.7...

DRC: effective implementation of the first 10 urgent...

Cauca: Peasants Release 26 Kidnapped Soldiers and 2...

Our province holds a 2023 general college admissions...

“I work out like crazy, eat vegan and…”

The Chocolate Festival will be bigger than last...

All AgID appointments at ForumPA 2023

PNC recaptures eight accomplices of the murderer Hugo...

The purpose of life is beyond money and...

Stabbed during a dispute, he died young in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy