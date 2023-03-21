Sudani Net:

Arko Minawi, the political liaison officer of the Forces for Freedom and Change – the Democratic Bloc, said that the irresponsible statement of the sixty-year-old man, I do not know the validity of the sixty-year-old estimate, in light of the “excessive cosmetic” on him? Everyone has no objection to his request to include his business partner, Omar al-Bashir, in the political process, as long as he holds Sudanese citizenship. The only thing required is a certificate of innocence from local and international courts.

Minawi’s speech came in response to statements made by the leader of the Sudanese Congress, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, in which he said that the list that Minawi presented to include it in the framework agreement contains 16 groups, of which only Al-Bashir was absent, and all of them are genuine partners of Al-Bashir’s government, and he wants to drown the political process with them.

