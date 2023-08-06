Home » In a video a man falls from the former hotel where Kata lived – News
Images taken by a public camera in the street show when on the evening of May 28 an Ecuadorian fell from the former Astor hotel in Florence, the one from which little Kata disappeared on June 9, trying to escape a group of Peruvians who wanted him attack to force him to leave the room he occupied.

The man clings to the ledge of a window on the second floor for a few moments, then gives up his grip and falls onto the sidewalk of via Maragliano. The video is part of the investigation into the room rental racket in the illegally occupied hotel which led to the arrest of 4 people yesterday, including the little girl’s uncle

