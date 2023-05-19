In Aguachica, 12 minors were poisoned by an apparent mistake

This Thursday, twelve minors were poisoned, apparently accidentally, with herbicide at the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla Educational Institution in the municipality of Aguachica, south of Cesar.

According to the first versions, the student’s teacher felt an unpleasant odor in the classroom and when she went out to look for a disinfectant she took an atomizer that contained a herbicide.

For this reason, being sprayed by the facilities caused general discomfort among minors whose ages range from 10 to 13 years old. The little ones, according to those close to the case, presented itchy skin, since the toxic liquid managed to splash on them.

“Unfortunately, and mistakenly, the 12 minors were intoxicated and transferred to the hospital. The facts are the subject of investigation by the authorities of the Prosecutor’s Office and Family Welfare”, said Major Yeison David Muñoz Jaramillo, commander of the Second Cesar Police District.

However, some parents were upset with the teacher for not being more careful with the toiletries.

The incident was brought to the attention of the Municipal Health Secretary, the Municipal Education Secretary and the departmental Health Secretary.

ANTECEDENT

On March 3, 25 children from a Child Development Center, CDI, were also food poisoned in the municipality.

The little ones would have presented health problems after eating snacks and lunch at the CDI ‘Huellitas de paz’ ​​located at Carrera 34 with Calle 2 in Aguachica.