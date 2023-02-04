The authorities of the department of Cesar are on the trail of a criminal who ended the life of the merchant Heiner Ignacio Serna Riverain the middle of a theft occurred in the María Eugenia neighborhood, in the municipality of Aguachicasouth of Cesar.

According to the first versions, Serna Rivera was in his business premises and was approached by a subject with a firearm in order to strip him of a chain.

However, Serna put up resistance and in a struggle, the delinquent shot him in the abdominal region and the left hand.

then the thief he fled with the chain, while Heiner Ignacio Serna was transferred to a clinic in the municipality where hours later He died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The crime of the man 35 years has aroused the solidarity of the inhabitants of Aguachica, who through social networks have denounced that they suffer from unsafety.

The homicide investigation was carried out by the ITC members of the Prosecutor’s Office