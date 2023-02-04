Home News In Aguachica they killed a merchant for stealing it
News

In Aguachica they killed a merchant for stealing it

by admin
In Aguachica they killed a merchant for stealing it

The authorities of the department of Cesar are on the trail of a criminal who ended the life of the merchant Heiner Ignacio Serna Riverain the middle of a theft occurred in the María Eugenia neighborhood, in the municipality of Aguachicasouth of Cesar.

According to the first versions, Serna Rivera was in his business premises and was approached by a subject with a firearm in order to strip him of a chain.

However, Serna put up resistance and in a struggle, the delinquent shot him in the abdominal region and the left hand.

then the thief he fled with the chain, while Heiner Ignacio Serna was transferred to a clinic in the municipality where hours later He died due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The crime of the man 35 years has aroused the solidarity of the inhabitants of Aguachica, who through social networks have denounced that they suffer from unsafety.

The homicide investigation was carried out by the ITC members of the Prosecutor’s Office

See also  G20 Health, pact to guarantee vaccines to fragile countries

You may also like

rights to shreds

Bowlers from Risaraldes to the Colombian National Team

Through Dadsa they seek to form the recovery...

Damn shortcuts

Coca-Cola and Powerade, sponsors of Conmebol

Peñalosa responded to Petro’s threats over the Bogotá...

Cormacarena donates used tires to build parks or...

Davis Cup: Norrie wins and draws the Colombia-Great...

Energy transition is not activism

Do emotional problems influence being overweight?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy