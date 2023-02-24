In the rural area of ​​the municipality of Chiriguaná, a man identified as Wilfrido Antonio Jiménez Ditta, was killed with four gunshot wounds.

At first it was believed that it had been a traffic accident because the victim was left lying in the brush on the side of the road and the motorcycle on which he was traveling was next to him.

Once the authorities arrived at the site and CTI officials from the Prosecutor’s Office carried out a technical inspection of the corpse, they showed that it had four bullet wounds in the back and another one in one leg.

Upon learning of this, the municipal administration convened a security council to clarify these facts that were recorded on the morning of this Thursday, February 23.

“Field work is being carried out with the judicial police, investigating with relatives, the victim was a worker and a friend of the community,” said the Chiriguaná Government Secretary, Elkin Royero.

He also indicated that the area where the crime occurred is being used by criminals to commit robberies.

