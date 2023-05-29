In Amazonas, they cut down 4 hectares to build a solar farm that does not work

This fact also was denounced by the congressman of the official Historical Pact Alejandro Ocampo who assured that the House of Representatives will ask the company responsible for the execution of the project for explanations.

“One of the commitments we made to the people is to make a presence in the territory and we closely follow what happens with this solar farm, a few meters from the Amazon River and very close to the border with Peru. Communities must have answers now”insists Ocampo to EFE.

Amazon drowns with Diesel

Not being interconnected with the energy system at the national level, and in the absence of clean energy solutions, the department of Amazonas has two large plants that operate 24 hours a day with diesel fuel to supply their communities.

The first is in the departmental capital, Leticia, and its consumption exceeds 2.5 million gallons per year; the second, in Puerto Nariño, a town near the capital and connected by river that is very close to the communities affected by the abandoned solar farm.

The locals claim that the constant noise of these plants generates disturbance in the fauna and floramuch more for being near the Amazon River and next to the caseríos (villages).

“Diesel is killing us, that makes a lot of noise and pollution. We need clean energy, to finish the solar panels, but please, do not rob these communities, here we also want to progress”, concludes the curaca of July 20.