This case dates back to 2014, the year during which the departmental Risk Management Committee delivered to the La Sagrada Familia school in that municipality, the concept that the part of the headquarters built in concrete did not meet the seismic resistance indicators, which should to be evacuated and that entered the list of schools 10. While the other part, being in colonial style with bahareque and mat, should be protected as it is architectural heritage.

More than 986 students left a building that had been the pride of the locals for 102 years, to be transferred to borrowed facilities, such as the Casa de la Cultura, after the promises that stipulated that the construction would be delivered in two years at the latest and for that Apía, also was left with half a house for cultural activities. “The part that had to be preserved was exposed to the environment and has deteriorated,” explained teacher Diana Brochero.

For the year 2016, the designs, plans and the entire construction plan are presented by the Portuguese industrial conglomerate called Mota-Engil, which in 2019 was involved in the $900 billion unexecuted scandal and that left 100,000 Colombian children harmed in 248 mega-projects of educational infrastructure that were awarded three years earlier. At that time when the works never started or were advanced, did no control entity say anything?

Then another consortium arrived, SBVA, but the Pandemic also arrived, the supposed shortage of materials and their subsequent increase in prices. Perfect excuses for such a situation. The delivery that was for February of this year, has already been left for March 2024. It is also not clear why the money for this school in Apía was managed by the Financing Fund for Educational Infrastructure (FFIE), if the need arose before the creation of the Board of this Fund.

Day by day and costs in Apía

The mere idea that the children are on the streets on their way to the stadium, to carry out physical education practices, should have mobilized the actions a long time ago to bring the works to a successful conclusion. But the newspaper learned that in such conditions and the Government has taken away one or two teaching positions per year.

In these years eight promotions have graduated from the town church and the fact is that the Sagrada Familia is everywhere, there are offices in an entity, the children have seen classes at the Valentín Garcés or Antonia Santos venues and what should function as a Day Única is now with high school in the morning and primary school in the afternoon, which reduced rural enrollment due to the inconvenience with this schedule. This without thinking about the playground, the library or the maximum classroom for cultural activities. Because they are beneficiaries of a state program, do they have to wait for what has to be expected?

For February 2022, a meeting was called in which it was reported that the construction party requested the suspension of the work unless a budget addition of $1,284 million pesos was made and the work schedule was modified. On this occasion, the inspecting engineer disagreed, denied the suspension of work and stated that on his part there would only be a budget addition of $200 million, what was necessary to cover the modifications suggested by the consortium. But a month later he changed his mind and said that the addition was necessary.

The Municipal Council does not have in its hands to carry out any type of control, because they are not its own resources, the Government has accompanied and launched a rescue plan in which Apía is included and the mayor’s office cannot do much to solve the needs of 7 primary groups and 12 high school.

Parents, students, teachers and local leaders have already lost patience, they don’t want any more excuses, they don’t want to go to the streets in fact so as not to look like the bad guys in the movie, when in reality they are the victims, whom They were told that they were resuming on February 13 and as the mayor Hernando Murillo says: “We no longer know what to believe, nor what path to take, the municipality has been without schools for years, because Santo Tomás also enters here.” By the way, the Caribbean Region is working on the initiative to march to request the national government to eliminate the FFIE.

Cipher

$6,990 million was the value of the work initially contracted, but it is already around $9,700.

memory pill

The following excerpt appears on the page of the Government of June 27, 2020: «We have already completed the act of initiation of stage 1 that makes up the project where the diagnosis of the technical studies will be reviewed. That takes 30 business days, after approval we enter stage two of construction,” said Hernán Prieto, construction director of the SBVA Consortium, one of the newly assigned contractors.

What is the FFIE?

Decree number 1433 of 2020, regulated the formation and operation of the Administrative Board of the FFIE (for preschool, basic and secondary education) in development of article 184 of Law 1955 of 2019.

What is a 10 school in Colombia?

The 10 ICT School National Plan was created as a project that sought to promote the intelligent use of ICT as a transforming axis of educational quality in Colombia. It was executed in partnership with the Ministry of National Education for the Pioneer Schools strategy of the Everyone to Learn Program. Colegio 10 has been managed by the Educational Informatics Line since 2015.

Apian representative voices

Héctor Hoyos – councilor

“We have advanced three sessions on this issue, as observers. We started a campaign where we launched an SOS for education in Apía, because it’s not just the delays, but the marked cost overruns.”

Diana Brochero – teacher and monitoring committee member

“The indignation is great, because every time there is a meeting they say yes we will start and they tell us about billions, but we do not see anything, the advance is 23%.”