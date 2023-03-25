The National Civil Police (PNC) carried out an operation in which they managed to capture 15 subjects belonging to gang groups, specifically the “Mara Máquina”, as confirmed by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The official explained that the operation was carried out in the municipality of Apopa, department of San Salvador. With this capture, the dismantling of an important criminal structure in the country is achieved.

After the execution of an operation in Apopa, the arrest of 15 members belonging to this structure was achieved. Among them, two minors. All those involved will be prosecuted according to the law. — Gustavo Villatoro 🇸🇻 (@Vi11atoro) March 25, 2023

The detainees were identified as Francisco Edgardo García Pérez, Fernando Ernesto García Reyes, Daniel Jeremías Zepeda Mármol, Héctor Jesús Alfaro Hidalgo, Luis Mario Gómez Tobar, Christian David Mata Hernández and Jonathan Alexander Crespín.

Other detainees were identified as: Ronaldo Geovanni Rodríguez, Hugo Efraín Méndez González, Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar, Balmore Gómez Serrano, José Daniel Jovel Hernández, Saúl Nerio. In addition, the capture of two minors was reported.

✔️Hugo Efrain Mendez Gonzalez

✔️Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar

✔️Balmore Gomez Serrano

✔️Jose Daniel Jovel Hernandez

✔️ Saul Nerio #we follow in this #GuerraContraPandillas impacting these structures that no longer have a place in our society. — Gustavo Villatoro 🇸🇻 (@Vi11atoro) March 25, 2023

