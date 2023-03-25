Home News In Apopa, 15 gang members of the “Mara Máquina” are arrested
News

In Apopa, 15 gang members of the “Mara Máquina” are arrested

In Apopa, 15 gang members of the “Mara Máquina” are arrested

The National Civil Police (PNC) carried out an operation in which they managed to capture 15 subjects belonging to gang groups, specifically the “Mara Máquina”, as confirmed by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro.

The official explained that the operation was carried out in the municipality of Apopa, department of San Salvador. With this capture, the dismantling of an important criminal structure in the country is achieved.

The detainees were identified as Francisco Edgardo García Pérez, Fernando Ernesto García Reyes, Daniel Jeremías Zepeda Mármol, Héctor Jesús Alfaro Hidalgo, Luis Mario Gómez Tobar, Christian David Mata Hernández and Jonathan Alexander Crespín.

Other detainees were identified as: Ronaldo Geovanni Rodríguez, Hugo Efraín Méndez González, Fidel Antonio Crespín Aguilar, Balmore Gómez Serrano, José Daniel Jovel Hernández, Saúl Nerio. In addition, the capture of two minors was reported.

