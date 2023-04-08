This month there will be two motions of no confidence against members of President Petro’s cabinet, after it was confirmed in the last few hours that on the 26th, the House of Representatives will carry out one promoted by the opposition against Defense Minister Iván Velásquez, and one scheduled for next week against the Minister of Foreign Relations, Álvaro Leyva Durán.

With this, there will be three portfolio holders taken to a motion of censure, a high number if one takes into account that this government has barely been in business for 8 months.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, has already traveled this path on two occasions, to whom the opposition embodied, in the Democratic Center Party, applied the figure because they considered that her statements on the Government’s decision not to allow new explorations of oil and gas have generated economic panic and affected the sector.

However, Minister Vélez emerged unscathed on both occasions, as she was supported by the government coalition, which has majorities both in the Senate of the Republic and in the House of Representatives.

The representative to the Chamber for Bogotá, of the Democratic Center Party, José Jaime Uscátegui, who promoted the motion of censure against the Minister of Defense and obtained its approval by the plenary session of the Chamber after collecting 27 supporting signatures, indicated that; “We are not going to allow the honor and dignity of our Public Force to be trampled on, which is why we continue to act as oversight and control from the Congress of the Republic and with our motion of censure against the current Minister of Defense”.

The arguments used by the opposition for the motion of censure against Minister Velásquez have to do with the kidnapping of 74 police officers and the subsequent death of one of them, in addition to a civilian, during clashes with the community at the Emerald Energy facilities in the Los Pozos sector, in San Vicente del Caguan.

In addition, due to the way in which high-impact crimes have been addressed by the Minister.

They even point to the head of National Defense for the alleged acts of corruption when he was the head of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, and the removal of the position of the General Secretary of the Ministry.

They also hold Velázquez responsible for breaching the bilateral ceasefire decrees issued by the Government for four illegal armed groups and the alerts issued by the governors.

Finally, they also hold the Minister responsible for the violation of Colombian sovereignty that the Bolivarian National Guard has carried out, as well as for the massacre in recent days of nine soldiers in Norte de Santander by the ELN, an organization with which the national government has been advancing since last November a peace process.

debate the chancellor

Next Wednesday in the plenary session of the House of Representatives, the debate on the motion of censure against the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Álvaro Leyva, will take place.

The representative to the Chamber, Erika Sánchez, one of the promoters of this motion of censure, explained that; “It is programmed for non-compliance with the nine invitations that are made from the Second Commission to the Chancellor based on our political control, which is mandatory and is a legislative function that we have as a congressman.”

Sánchez said that Leyva Durán “fails to comply with the first debate on political control, since the Fifth Law (Law of Congress) is clear in this regard that once with a breach without any justification, then a motion is made.”

The Constitution establishes that the vote on the motion will take place between the third and tenth day following the end of the debate, with a public hearing of the respective official. Its approval will require the affirmative vote of half plus one of the members of the House that proposed it.

Once approved, the official will be separated from his position. If it is rejected, another one on the same subject may not be presented unless motivated by new facts.