In Arauca, the registration of candidates for regional elections increased by 14% – news

Two violent deaths were recorded over the weekend in the department of Arauca, where the victims were confirmed to be men.

The first case occurred in the Tamacay sector in Tame, where the community found the body of 38-year-old Freddy Alexander Cardenas, who had several gunshot wounds.

It was unofficially known that the man, who had lived in the Tamacay sector for more than 4 years, had been in the hands of an armed group that committed crimes in the area for a few days.

Indigenous man killed in fight

In the middle of a fight that took place in the rural area of ​​Arauquita, an approximately 23-year-old man, who was a member of the indigenous community residing in the sector, was murdered.

It was learned that the young man identified as Iván Darío Iguanito, was involved in a violent fight in the early hours of Sunday, where his attacker fatally injured him with a knife.

The authorities have not provided official information on these cases.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

