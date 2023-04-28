In Arauca they presented concrete proposals to the National Government to achieve total peace – news

There can be no peace in the territory if there is no social investment that allows overcoming the difficult situation that the Department is facing in different sectors, said the governor in charge Wilinton Rodríguez, who also pointed out that this process must be accompanied by social investment, because the vocation of Arauca is not oil but the agricultural sector.

The search for alternatives from this territory to advance in the dialogue processes has a very special connotation, since it is the social organizations, civil society and the community in general who are providing this valuable input for the construction of Total Peace.

The meeting, which was attended by prominent personalities such as political scientist, analyst and author, León Valencia Agudelo, was coordinated by the Peace Advisory Office, together with other local, national and international human rights organizations.

May the peace that is the flag of President Gustavo Petro not only be a purpose, but also be achieved, because the violence that Arauca has experienced for decades has not allowed the development of those great potentialities that they have and that have nothing to do with exploitation oil, but with the true agricultural vocation of the Department.

Meanwhile, the Department’s Peace advisor, Nelson Suárez Caicedo, pointed out that what is sought is to promote citizen participation to contribute to the dialogues promoted by the national government aimed at Total Peace. “These are processes where we can and must contribute with the active participation of civil society,” he said.

Source: Government

