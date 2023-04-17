In Arzachena from June new market every Thursday evening – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Antiques, contemporary and sacred art, handicrafts and objects, publishing, printing, graphics, comics, philately and numismatics, works of genius, collectibles and local products: these are the types of goods that will be exhibited every Thursday evening, from 7pm to 24, from 15 June to 14 September, in the new Arzachena evening market.

Between via Ruzittu, piazza Risorgimento and corso Garibaldi, exhibitors selected by the municipal administration will animate the historical center of Arzachenese throughout the summer. The exhibition will thus add to the commercial offer already present and revitalize the center with a calendar of collateral events. “It is no mystery that, in the last twenty years, the historic center has suffered an impoverishment in terms of the variety of commercial activities and the flow of visitors. This is where we started – explains the councilor for Tourism and Commerce, Claudia Giagoni , promoter of the event – to write a strategic plan with which to reverse the trend.

In addition to the structural redevelopment works in progress, the new furnishings arriving, the purchase of old buildings to renovate, we now want to intervene with a commercial initiative, which acts as a driving force for entrepreneurial activities that have resisted for some time, challenging the changes that have revolutionized the consumer shopping experience. The evening market can give new life to existing activities and, moreover, stimulate Arzachenese and tourists to spend a nice evening in the open air walking in the old quarter, as they used to do in the past”. the announcement with the details for the presentation of the projects expiring on May 15th.