In August, $16 million in crypto was lost due to hacks or exploits by CoinTelegraph

According to an Aug. 31 report by the blockchain security firm Immunfia total of $23.4 million in cryptocurrencies has been lost to hacks and fraud, a significant decrease from $320.5 million lost in July. All of the exploits consisted of attacks against decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and no incidents affected centralized financial entities.

Of the 21 security incidents reported, five took place on the blockchain, while four took place on the BNB Chain. Base, Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:) long-awaited layer-2 solution, suffered four security exploits shortly after its launch on 9 August.

