In August 1968, he was 21 and told his parents in Košice that he was leaving. He got to New York, where he started working with music stars

There was as much interest in none of the other guests of the Sharpe music festival in Bratislava as in him. Sound engineer Vlado Meller has been in the industry for over fifty years, and there are only a handful of famous musicians whose works have not passed under his hands. He deals with mastering, which is the final stage of editing albums, the final processing of sound. The list of names he has worked with is absolutely incredible: Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Paul McCartney, Vladimir Horowitz, Wham, George Michael, Duran Duran, Lou Reed, Oasis, Metallica, Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers , Michael Jackson, Prince, Bocelli, Shakira, Celine Dion, Kanye West or Lil Wayne.

This would hardly have happened if he had remained living in Czechoslovakia in August 1968. His personal story stretches from Humenné via Košice to Prague, then via Vienna and Rome to New York. Today, he lives in Charleston, South Carolina (“it’s warm all year round, but not as hot as Florida”), has his own business, Vlado Meller Mastering, and although he’s in his seventies, it doesn’t look like he’s thinking about retirement just yet . We talked for over an hour via Skype and then at the Sharpe festival in Bratislava.

What is the specificity of mastering?

Every good mastering engineer creates their own sound signature, we all sound a little different. It is also because everyone perceives music a little differently as a listener. If you gave the same recording to five people and let them master it, at the end of the day there would be five different masters. Now which one is really good? The client will like only one. I can’t judge myself, I have to be judged by others who give me feedback – it’s very necessary. Whenever someone wants to work with me, they list my reference recordings that they like. Oh, I’ve been listening to this album. I still have it. I love him. I would like to work with you. Not a problem. I’ll be working while the phones ring.

What do people like about your sound?

I think it’s clarity. Somehow, what I hear, maybe others don’t, or maybe I’m a little more aggressive about splitting recordings into stereo. It’s all about playing with frequencies. A good mastering will immediately sound clear, dynamic and pleasant to listen to on any system, car, home stereo, headphones and with a nice stereo separation. Listeners don’t have to fiddle with the tone controls on their systems to get the sound they want. Mastering enhances every element in the mix, making even weak elements of the music pop. 15 years ago, a producer or performer would have to