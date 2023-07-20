In autumn, Futurist Aeropainting on display in Milan – Milan

Tato (Guglielmo Sansoni), Aerial Landscape1932, Oil on panel, 112.5 x 110.5 cm

Milano – The investigation into Futurism conducted by Galleria Bottegantica continues with an insight into Aeropainting, the Italian avant-garde that took root between the two wars, from the 1920s to the early 1940s.

From 13 October to 2 December Fabio Benzi, one of the leading experts on Futurism, will curate the review dedicated to the participation of Futurists in the official exhibitions of the period: the International Art Biennials of the city of Venice (1926-1942) and the of National Art of Rome (1931-1943).

These appointments were two occasions of great visibility for the artists themselves. Thanks to these exhibitions, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti tried to ensure official recognition of Italian Futurism and its definitive consecration.

About thirty works on display – including paintings and sculptures – almost all exhibited in Venetian and Roman exhibitions, will restore to the public the variety of artistic research that characterized the movement.

Fortunato Depero, Psychological portrait of the aviator Azari, 1922, Oil on canvas, 93 x 137 cm

It was 1926, and Marinetti managed to get the futurists into the Venice Biennale. The predominant element of this edition is the futurist mechanical art inspired by the language of mechanics to create an art based on the constructive solidity of volumes and lines. Representing this trend in the exhibition is the bas-relief Plastic derivation from Bottles, Glass, Environment (1926) by Ivo Pannaggi, signed with Enrico Prampolini and Vinicio Paladini de The mechanical art. Futurist manifesto (1922).

Starting from the following Biennials, a line of research around Aeropainting will emerge, the principles of which are expressed in the first draft of the Manifesto of Futurist Aeropainting published in 1929. Yet, the growing interest in flight was anticipated, already at the Biennial of 1926, the work Flight perspectives by the painter and aviator Fedele Azari, of whom Fortunato Depero created an iconic portrait in 1922, present in the exhibition.

The evolution of aero-painting research will be reaffirmed through the Futurist participations in the Biennials and Quadrennials. Prampolini is the key figure around which a more lyrical pictorial current develops, which generates original cosmic projections in search of a “new extra-terrestrial spirituality”, represented in the exhibition by works by the artist himself, but also by Fillia, Benedetta and Augusto Favalli. Alongside the cosmic component, there is also the declination of aeropainting more sensitive to the probable rendering of reality and attentive to celebrating the technical achievements in the field of aviation.

Tullio Crali, Aerocaccia I (hunting duel), 1936, oil on wood, 80 x 100 cm

Thayaht sculpture, S.55 Architectural (1935-1936), celebrates, for example, the geometric and punctual shapes of the seaplane on which, between December 1930 and January 1931, Italo Balbo made his transatlantic flight. Instead, to appreciate unprecedented perspectives based on the pioneering experience of flight by the artists themselves, just dive into the dynamic bird’s-eye views of Alfredo Gauro Ambrosi, such as Turn on the Verona Arena (1932), observe Aerial landscape (1932) by Tato, or get involved in Tullio Crali’s aerial acrobatics in Aerocaccia I (Hunting duel) (1936). The chronological closure of the itinerary is entrusted to war-related paintings relating to the colonial conquests in Africa, by Cesare Andreoni and Renato di Bosso, exhibited at the so-called “Biennials of war” (1940-1942).

In recent years, the increasingly close ties with the fascist regime gave rise to works of a propaganda and war exaltation nature.

The exhibition, with free admission, can be visited from Tuesday to Saturday from 10 to 13 and from 15 to 19.

Read also:

• When the Futurists took off. On display the masters of Aeropainting

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

