For almost seventy years, it was 1951, the Italian Union of Cartophile Groups (UIGC) has been organizing an Italian Scopone Championship and Bairo Canavese was the venue for its 69th edition. Sixteen couples, emerged from the selections that took place through competitions held during the year in Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, who challenged each other in the municipal theater of the town. The UIGC also embraces other games such as scopa d’assi, briscola and burraco. “The scopone is in a way our flagship,” explains Lino Casaccia, president of the Union for three years. (video by Barbara Torra)

04:34

