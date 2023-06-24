In Bari, the works of the writer Soap the wizard – Puglia are on display

Until 31 July in the Gts headquarters his works

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 24 – After having stopped in some parts of the city inside a container, the traveling exhibition Walk this way, by the writer from Bari Soap the Wizard, will stop until July 31 at the GTS headquarters in Bari, in via Sasha Muciaccia.



Curated by Galleria 206, Walk this way is Soap’s first solo show: spray can canvases and sculptures take the viewer on a “journey to discover our inner planet”, reads the critical text on the exhibition. Soap, known in Italy and abroad for his graffiti, with his art refers to a “dimension in which man was still capable of marveling at the world by making it a dreamy fairy tale”. The exhibited works, all unpublished, are “a wild ride between planets and colored stars, sidereal spaces condensed into arrows, drops, letters and feline scratches”.



To visit the exhibition it is necessary to make an appointment by writing to [email protected]. (HANDLE).



