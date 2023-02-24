The forestation works in the park of the former Cava Bruschetti have been completed. The intervention was presented by the mayor Matteo Lepore and the president of the Borgo Panigale-Reno District Elena Gaggioli.

400 trees have been planted, in particular: 60 holm oaks, 60 white willows, 64 elms (resistant to graphite disease), 56 white poplars, 48 ​​hornbeams, 24 white mulberries, 24 tamarisks, 16 lime trees, 16 cherry trees, 16 ash trees and 16 flowering ash.

The intervention is part of a larger project that will affect six different public parks where a total of 1,100 already formed trees (with a trunk circumference of about 18-20 cm) will be planted, thus creating densely wooded areas capable of:

contribute to the regulation of the microclimate, above all thanks to the calming of the extreme phenomena of summer heat, but also of the air quality through the phytoremediation of the gaseous pollutants and the water cycle;

make the public spaces concerned more usable and livable even in the summer, thanks to the improvement of the thermal comfort of people guaranteed by the shading and the cooling generated by forest-type plant covers.

The project, worth around 1 million euros, of which 255,000 for the former Cava Bruschetti, was financed with funds from the then Ministry of Ecological Transition, later renamed the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security. In addition to the planting of the trees, the costs include the construction of the irrigation system and maintenance works for 7 years.

The other areas subject to forestation are:

park in via Bragaglia (Borgo Panigale – Reno): 200 trees

Parco delle Artiste (Borgo Panigale – Reno): 200 trees

park of the former horticultural area of ​​Villa Contri (Borgo Panigale – Reno) 100 trees

Stray Eagles park (Savena) 100 trees

Pier Paolo Pasolini park (San Donato – San Vitale): 100 trees

The works are nearing completion in the park in via Bragaglia, while they are underway in the park of the Stray Eagles and in the park of the Artists. Work on the former Villa Contri will begin shortly, while the Pier Paolo Pasolini park will be carried out next October.