(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 01 APR – The Municipality of Bologna will dedicate a square to Piero Angela: this was announced by the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore, a few months after his death.



“Piazzale Piero Angela – says Lepore – will be born in front of the headquarters of the Cnr, in the heart of what will be the ‘Via della Knowledge’, one of the strategic projects that best represent the vocation to knowledge of our city. That knowledge to which Piero Angela he dedicated his whole life, sharing it with great passion with all of us. A gesture of love and gratitude for one of the greatest science storytellers and popularizers of all time”. (HANDLE).

