In Bologna international conference of the Interreg Europe GRESS project dedicated to the Green Economy – Environment

The conference, entitled “Green companies: policies, services, funds, ideas for a “new deal””, will take place on May 10 starting at 9.

The day will be open to the public and will be divided into several sessions. During the morning, a Malvezzi Palace (Sala Zodiaco, via Zamboni 13) experts, partners and guests will discuss and discuss services and policies to support green start-ups; while in the afternoon the event will move to Greenhouses of the Margaret Gardens for a more informal moment of networking between start-ups, incubators, innovation centers and stakeholders.

The event will be held in English and will be an opportunity to present the results of the GRESS project, of which the Metropolitan City is a partner, which has compared good practices, experiences and models to improve policies for the competitiveness of SMEs, strengthening the ability to support the formation of sustainable and competitive start-ups and spin-offs in the Green economy.

Participation is free upon registration. The rooms have a limited capacity and participation is mandatory register online or send an email to [email protected]

For more information and for the detailed programme >

For more information on the project GRESS>

Source: Metropolitan city of Bologna, www.cittametropolitana.bo.it

